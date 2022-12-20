Two workers dead, four injured in blast at Ludhiana steel factory

Two workers died and four others were injured in an explosion that rocked a steel factory in Punjab’s Ludhiana district Tuesday, police said. The blast was reported at Great India Steel company on Rampur road in the district’s Doraha town.

The police said two of the workers were taken to Sidhu Hospital nearby where they were declared dead, while the others are undergoing treatment there.

DSP (Payal) Harsimrat Singh said the blast took place in the boiler of the factory’s gasification unit on Saturday morning where the six workers were present. “Two of them, Vinay Singh and Rahul Kumar, died on the spot. Both were standing near the boiler. While Vinay was putting logs of wood into the boiler, Rahul was on maintenance duty. They suffered maximum burn injuries and could not be saved,” the DSP said. Their bodies were later shifted to SPS Hospital, Ludhiana.

“We are checking if there was any negligence on the part of the unit owners. An FIR is being registered,” said the DSP. The injured men were identified as Ramesh Kumar, Ashish, Anil Kumar and Babu Ram Mishra. “The four injured are undergoing treatment at Sidhu Hospital, Doraha and are stable,” the DSP added.

The officer further said that when the blast happened, a security guard stationed outside the premises called a vehicle to rush the injured workers to the hospital. Later, factory owners from Ludhiana also reached the spot.