scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 23, 2022

Ludhiana: Two suspected snatchers assaulted naked, thrashed by locals; FIR registered after video goes viral

Police registered an FIR after several videos of the incident went viral. In the videos, both suspects are seen begging for mercy from the group of local men who thrash and assault them with sticks.

(Express sourced)

Two suspected snatchers were allegedly thrashed, assaulted with sticks and paraded naked by a group of locals in Fauji Colony of Sherpur area in Ludhiana.

Police registered an FIR after several videos of the incident went viral. In the videos, both suspects are seen begging for mercy from the group of local men who thrash and assault them with sticks. The locals then force both men to remove their clothes and parade them naked before letting them go.

The locals are also heard saying this in the video: “This is Fauji Colony of Sherpur.. here you can’t escape easily if you will try to snatch mobile phones…’

Police said that the incident purportedly happened last week but no complaint was received either from locals or both suspects.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Charles Sobhraj exclusive interview: ‘I am going straight back to F...
Charles Sobhraj exclusive interview: ‘I am going straight back to F...
Kachoris and kebabs on ‘Eid-e-Tawallud’: The very Mughal colours of Old D...
Kachoris and kebabs on ‘Eid-e-Tawallud’: The very Mughal colours of Old D...
UPSC Essentials | Experts talk with Renuka Mishra, DG State SIT, UP: What...
UPSC Essentials | Experts talk with Renuka Mishra, DG State SIT, UP: What...
Delhi Confidential: Chai to China, Opposition has innovative slogans in P...
Delhi Confidential: Chai to China, Opposition has innovative slogans in P...

Based on the videos, an FIR has been registered against unidentified persons for assaulting and thrashing both men.

“We did not receive any complaint of mobile phones snatching from the area. We are yet to identify the locals who assaulted both men. There is no confirmation yet if both had actually tried to snatch any phone,” said sub-inspector Jagdeep Singh, SHO Moti Nagar police station.

SHO added that an FIR against unidentified persons has been registered at Moti Nagar police station under sections 323, 324, 341, 148, 149 and 506 of IPC and more sections will be added during course of probe.

First published on: 23-12-2022 at 03:25:06 pm
Next Story

Delhi HC summons to Bear Grylls on copyright suit by Indian scriptwriter over ‘Get Out Alive with Bear Grylls’

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 23: Latest News
Advertisement
close