Ludhiana: Two suspected snatchers assaulted naked, thrashed by locals; FIR registered after video goes viral

Two suspected snatchers were allegedly thrashed, assaulted with sticks and paraded naked by a group of locals in Fauji Colony of Sherpur area in Ludhiana.

Police registered an FIR after several videos of the incident went viral. In the videos, both suspects are seen begging for mercy from the group of local men who thrash and assault them with sticks. The locals then force both men to remove their clothes and parade them naked before letting them go.

The locals are also heard saying this in the video: “This is Fauji Colony of Sherpur.. here you can’t escape easily if you will try to snatch mobile phones…’

Police said that the incident purportedly happened last week but no complaint was received either from locals or both suspects.

Based on the videos, an FIR has been registered against unidentified persons for assaulting and thrashing both men.

“We did not receive any complaint of mobile phones snatching from the area. We are yet to identify the locals who assaulted both men. There is no confirmation yet if both had actually tried to snatch any phone,” said sub-inspector Jagdeep Singh, SHO Moti Nagar police station.

SHO added that an FIR against unidentified persons has been registered at Moti Nagar police station under sections 323, 324, 341, 148, 149 and 506 of IPC and more sections will be added during course of probe.