Two sexual assault, sodomy cases in Ludhiana’s juvenile home

Two alleged cases of sexual assault and sodomy of minor inmates have been reported from Ludhiana’s Observation Home (juvenile Jail for inmates aged 18 or below), Shimlapuri, in the past 10 days. Police and prison administration are now tightlipped and reluctant to answer any queries.

In the first case, an FIR has been registered against 10 inmates on the complaint of a 17-year-old inmate who alleged that accused were sodomising him since November 3 this year and also threatened him. FIR was registered on the complaint of jail superintendent Tarun Aggarwal under Sections 377 (unnatural offences), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of IPC with the Shimlapuri police.

After the registration of this case, a team from the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) also visited the home on November 18 and spoke to other inmates. During questioning of other inmates, another 17-year old boy alleged that he too was sodomized inside home for nearly five months from May to October this year by unidentified inmates. Another FIR has been registered against unidentified inmates under section 377 (unnatural offences) of IPC at Shimlapuri police station on the complaint of jail superintendent.

A third FIR has now been registered after jail staff have claimed recovering two iPhones from the washroom of the prison during checking, for which unidentified juvenile inmates have been booked under the section 42 and 52-A of the Prisons Act.

Tarun Aggarwal, observation superintendent, said that in both sodomy cases, there are eight common accused who assaulted both minor inmates. “We cannot share more details as both cases are sensitive. Accused are aged above 18 whereas both victims are minor. Inmates above 18 should not be lodged in Observation Home but due to lack of space, they were not shifted out yet.”

Sub-inspector Balkar Singh, SHO Shimlapuri police station said that police could not conduct a detailed probe in the cases yet as they were busy in ‘CM duty’. “CM was in the city so we were busy for the past two days. We are yet to conduct a detailed probe in these cases. We have been instructed not to share any details regarding these cases as matter is sensitive,” he said.