Sunday, Nov 20, 2022

Two Punjab men kidnapped in UP rescued; kingpin of gang arrested

Police said that the members of this gang used to call people to UP by offering them a job and lure them with a heavy salary package. After the victims used to reach UP, the gang would kidnap them and sought ransom from their families.

The arrested accused was identified as Manias Shah of Uttar Pradesh. He is the kingpin of the gang.

The Khanna police arrested the kingpin of an Uttar Pradesh-based gang of abductors and rescued two locals who were allegedly kidnapped. The gang had allegedly demanded Rs 5 lakh as ransom from their families.

DSP Samrala Waryam Singh said that as of now it has been learnt that of three gang members, two managed to run away.

DSP said that Gurjinder Kaur of Bagli Kalan village had lodged a complaint on November 11 stating that a man, who introduced himself as Rahul Chatterjee, had called her husband Harjit Singh and offered him the job of a foreman in a Bihar-based steel manufacturing unit. Following which Harjit along with his friend Nirankar Sharma had gone to Bihar via train and after they reached Bihar, the miscreants further called them to the UP-Bihar border, and then kidnapped them. Later they made a ransom call to the woman and demanded Rs 5 lakh in cash for releasing the two men.

The DSP added that after receiving the complaint, the police traced the location of the mobile number via which the accused had made the ransom call. Following which, a police party was sent to Uttar Pradesh. “The main accused was arrested from a place near Gorakhpur,” said DSP.

He added that the accused is already facing trial in three other cases. The rest of the accused are yet to be arrested.  An FIR was registered under the sections 342, 420 and 384 of IPC at Samrala police station.

The rescued men told police that the accused used to thrash them mercilessly and denied them food. They further told that the accused had already extorted Rs 65000 from their families and were waiting for more money.

First published on: 21-11-2022 at 05:00:05 am
