Two policemen die of cardiac arrest in Ludhiana

Two personnel of the Ludhiana City Police force died of heart attack on Sunday.

While Inspector Baljinder Singh (51), was posted as SHO of Daresi police station, ASI Harbans Lal (52) was deputed at the zila parishad building.

Additional DCP Pragya Jain said that Baljinder was on Operation Blue Star anniversary duty in Shivpuri area when he suffered the heart attack. “He was rushed to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) but could not be saved,” said Jain.

Inspector Baljinder Singh hailed from Fatehgarh Sahib and is survived by his parents, wife, a son and a daughter. His son had recently joined the Punjab Police as a constable in Mohali.

In the second case, ASI Lal’s colleagues said that he had slept after having dinner on Saturday night but did not wake up on Sunday morning.

They immediately informed division number 8 police station and rushed him to hospital but he was declared brought dead. Lal was deputed at zila parishad building for the security of Electronic Voting Machines and was recently promoted as ASI.

He belonged to Talwandi Sabo in Bathinda.