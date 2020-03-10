Two men fire at Shiv Sena Punjab leader’s residence in Khanna

CCTV footage of masked men opened fire. CCTV footage of masked men opened fire.

Two unidentified men on a motorbike allegedly opened fire outside the residence of a Shiv Sena (Punjab) leader in Khanna early on Monday, police said. No one was hurt.

A CCTV footage shows the men, one wearing a helmet and the other with his face covered, riding a motorbike. One of them opened fire and a bullet hit the gate of Mahant Kashmir Giri’s residence.

Fifty year old Giri, a rashtriya prachaarak of Shiv Sena (Punjab) is also caretaker of Shiv Dwala Mandir near his residence at Araiyan Chowk of Khanna. He claimed that as he came out of his residence to go the temple in the morning, he saw the men on motorbike approaching him.

Sensing trouble he rushed inside. They accused fired twice and a bullet hit the main gate of his residence, Giri told police.

Police said that incident happened between 5.15 to 5.30 am as per the footage from CCTV cameras installed at Giri’s residence.

Ludhiana range IG Jaskaran Singh and Khanna SSP Harpreet Singh reached the spot after the incident. The IG Jaskaran Singh said before opening fire, the men also did recce of the area. Police is trying to identify the duo.

Gunman assigned after threats

Giri accused ‘Khalistan radicals’ of being behind the attack.

Inspector Harwinder Singh, SHO Khanna city-2 police station said that Giri was earlier given security cover from 2016 to 2018 when a series of targeted killings had took place in Punjab. “However, later the gunmen were withdrawn. Few days back, Giri had again alleged that he was getting threat calls following which we provided him with one gunman. He was with him when incident happened,” said SHO.

“Giri is also the rashtriya pracharak of Goswami Samaj and runs Ajoona Akhara besides being the owner and caretaker of Shiv Dwala temple. He has claimed hand of Khalistan radicals behind the attack. We are probing all angles,” said SHO.

An FIR against two unidentified persons was registered under the sections 307 (attempt to murder), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (act done by several persons with common intention) of IPC and relevant sections of Arms Act at Khanna City-2 police station of statement of Mahant Kashmir Giri.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ludhiana News, download Indian Express App.