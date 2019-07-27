Two labourers from UP killed in steel furnace blast

Two migrant labourers from Uttar Pradesh were killed and 10 others injured when there was an explosion in a steel furnace near Ramgarh village on the Ludhiana-Chandigarh Road here on Friday, police said.

Advertising

A critically injured victim, Ram Paswan, who was rushed to the PGIMER, Chandigarh, died during treatment, Jamalpur police station in-charge Inspector Harjinder Singh said. The other deceased was identified as Shambu, he said. Another person with severe injuries is undergoing treatment at Rajindra hospital in Patiala. The condition of the nine other injured people, admitted to a local hospital, was stated to be stable.

According to the police, the blast was caused due to some technical problem in the furnace boiler at DC Steels in Mundian Kalan village. The factory building was also partially damaged.

Later in the day, Chief minister Amarinder Singh, in a tweet, said: “Pained at the loss of lives due to the unfortunate blast in an iron furnace unit in Ludhiana, which seems to be a case of negligence prima facie. My condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones & prayers for those injured in the blast”.

A similar incident had occurred in April too when two workers had died another two seriously injured.