Ludhiana: Two injured in firing; Rs 10 lakh looted

THREE PERSONS on a motorcycle opened fire at two employees of a cash collecting agency and allegedly looted Rs 10 lakh near an Octroi post on Ferozepur road in Ludhiana. The agency manages cash collection for online retail selling giant Amazon. The incident happened outside warehouse of the company on Ferozepur Road.

Police said the two employees — Amardeep Singh and Karamvir Singh — were transporting Rs 10 lakh when three persons on a motorbike struck there and opened fire. Both Amardeep and Karamvir suffered bullet injury on their legs. They were rushed to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) where their condition is stable. The accused snatched a bag containing Rs 10 lakh and fled.

ACP (west) Gurpreet Singh said that FIR is being registered against unidentified persons at Sarabha Nagar police station. The statements of injured persons are being recorded and CCTV cameras are being checked.

