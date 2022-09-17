scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 17, 2022

Two ‘friends’ held for injecting man with narcotics, killing him

The Khanna police on Saturday said they had arrested two men and claimed to have cracked the case of a 22-year-old missing man being found dead under mysterious circumstances six days ago.

Sub-Inspector Amrik Singh, who is the SHO of Payal police station, on Saturday said that the victim, identified as Lakhvir Singh alias Lucky (22) of Lapran village, had died due to a drug overdose and the arrested men, both friends of the victim, had injected the same in his veins.

The arrested accused have been identified as Jagdeep Singh alias Deepa (30), and Jaspreet Singh alias Jassa (27) of Katahri village.

The SHO said that the body of the victim was recovered on September 11 from near a field in Lapran, with no injury marks. Later, it was learnt that the victim had been injected with something by two men, after which he died.

During investigations, the police zeroed down on Lakhvir’s friend Jagdeep Singh as a possible suspect and nabbed him on September 12. The second suspect, Jaspreet, was arrested on Friday night.

SHO Amrik Singh said that the victim, who used to run a salon, was in the habit of consuming alcohol and was friends with Jagdeep and Jaspreet, who were drug addicts.

On September 9 Lakhvir, along with both the accused, was consuming alcohol when the duo asked him to try some narcotic. They then proceeded to inject the narcotic substance in his veins, following which Lakhvir collapsed. The two accused then carried and dumped the body of the victim near a firld in Lapran and fled.

The SHO said that Jaspreet was produced before a court on Saturday and sent to two days of police custody.

First published on: 17-09-2022 at 11:08:40 pm
