Two drug-abuse deaths in Dhobiana sparks protest, locals allege police inaction

Hundreds of residents of Ludhiana’s Dhobiana basti on Tuesday staged a protest in their colony to demand action against drug suppliers, after the bodies of two youths, who allegedly succumbed to drug overdose, were recovered from the area a day earlier.

On Monday, a 24-year-old boy was found dead in Dhobiana basti, with the youth’s arms showing tell-tale signs of needle usage. Later in the day, the second body, this time of an 18-year-old, was found near the bus stand in the area, prompting residents to go up in arms against the easy availability of drugs in the area and youngsters falling prey to the same.

Rani Kaur, a Congress leader, who took part in Tuesday’s protest said, “Yesterday, two suspected drug overdose deaths were reported from in and around the Dhobiana basti area. The supply of drugs is a perennial problem and even deaths keep happening off and on. However, whenever area residents inform the police about the suppliers, the cops leak information to smugglers. Hence, their purpose stands defeated.”

Interestingly, Tuesday’s dharna saw politicians cutting across party lines, joining forces with the locals for what they said was a common cause. Sukhdeep Kaur, another Congress leader said,” in this area, youngsters consume drugs which are available openly and easily. Hence, this needs to be checked on an urgent basis.”

Harjinder Singh, a Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader said that two suspected deaths had taken place in the area around a fortnight ago as well. AAP leader, Mankeet Singh, was also present on the occasion.

Contacted, Amneet Kondal, SSP Bathinda, said, “Residents raise allegations about drug overdose deaths and later cremate bodies without even informing the police. We are continuously raiding Dhobiana basti area based on inputs received. We have done transfers also in police stations near the area so that employees can be rotated often. At times, when we raid the basti, people get aggressive at our personnel as well. People continue raising allegations. But we are doing our job and we will control the problem in a short time. We have even appealed to the people to visit rehabilitation centers in case their family members are suffering from drug addiction.” Sources said that in the present cases local police have sought a week’s time to nab the drug suppliers from the area.