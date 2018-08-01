Two days to go for August 2 convention, Sukhpal Khaira takes to Facebook to announce change of venue

The venue which was earlier selected for the August 2 rally in Bathinda. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh) The venue which was earlier selected for the August 2 rally in Bathinda. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh)

Two days before the scheduled convention of AAP volunteers called by him at Bathinda, the sacked leader of opposition Sukhpal Singh Khaira announced Tuesday evening on Facebook that the venue of convention had been changed from a resort to sports stadium in the city owing to the overwhelming response.

Meanwhile, while Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia have played the dalit card to justify the removal of Khaira as LoP, Dalit MLAs of AAP said they were not impressed the reasoning given by the top party leadership in Delhi.

Jagtar Singh Jagga Hissowal, AAP MLA from Raikot, said, I am also an SC, but I am not impressed by the reasoning given by the Delhi leadership for an abrupt change of leader of opposition. When H S Phoolka became leader of opposition, he asked me to join as the deputy leader to give representation to Dalits, but I refused saying I was not capable to hold that post. If Dalits were to be given representation, Punjab unit president should have been chosen from among dalit MLAs. I think Delhi wants a dummy LoP and hence they have made this choice.”

Primal Singh Khalsa, AAP MLA from Bhadaur who is also an SC, said, “The LoP should be chosen for his capability, instead of looking at the person’s caste. Though Manish Sisodia had said earlier he too would be coming in the volunteers’ convention, he is now saying action would be taken against the volunteers who attend the August 2 convention. However, volunteers are in an upbeat mood and they will be coming in large numbers. Punjabis have never bothered about threats.”

Master Baldev Singh, another SC MLA who too will attend the convention, also expressed his displeasure over the dalit card. He is MLA from Jaito constituency of Faridkot.

Jagdev Singh Kamaloo, MLA from Maur in Bathinda, said, “Earlier too, Sucha Singh Chhotepur and Gurpreet Singh Ghuggi were replaced in an autocratic manner. Now it’s Sukhpal Khaira. Punjab leadership of the party is not being consulted even though the state is AAP’s strong base. To express all these ideas, I will attend the convention on August 2 along with my supporters.”

