Two days on, Ludhiana chemists call off strike

Medical stores opened after two days in Ludhiana. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh) Medical stores opened after two days in Ludhiana. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh)

The Ludhiana chemist association Sunday ended their two-day strike against raids by civil and police department in connection with the drive against drugs. A meeting between chemists, civil surgeon and the Ludhiana deputy commissioner was held to discuss the issues faced by chemists. It was decided to call off the strike as patients were finding it difficult to get life-saving drugs.

Deputy Commissioner Pardeep Aggarwal said from now on, checking of drug stores would be carried out only in the presence of SDM or tehsildar-level officers. Earlier, the health department officials would carry out checks on their own as per rules.

Chemists had raised objections, saying that Patwaris had also started coming to their shops along with police personnel due to which they complained of being ‘defamed’.

The DC said police should be informed or their help should be taken only when something illegal is found from the shop concerned. Otherwise, he said, the checking should be done by civil or health department officials. He also asked chemists to keep records of their shops fully updated and appealed that the chemists should not sell any kinds of narcotic substances. Agrawal directed SDMs and SMOs to hold meetings with the chemists in their offices and the

police officials should also attend them.

Civil surgeon Dr Parvinderpal Singh Sidhu urged the chemists to end the strike. The association members said if any chemist is involved in illegal activity, they would not support them.

