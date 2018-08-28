Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 28, 2018
Meet the hidden heroes that help you and your family deal with the unexpected Sponsored

Meet the hidden heroes that help you and your family deal with the unexpected
  • Two policemen suspended for allegedly assaulting 70-year-old woman in Bathinda

Two policemen suspended for allegedly assaulting 70-year-old woman in Bathinda

In a purported video of the assault, ASI Kuldeep Singh is seen beating Jasbir Kaur, a brick kiln worker, and pulling her hair.

By: Express News Service | Ludhiana | Updated: August 28, 2018 1:55:18 pm
Top News

Two Bathinda policemen were suspended for allegedly thrashing a 70-year-old woman and dragging her by her hair. A departmental inquiry against the Station House Officer of Dyalpura police station was also ordered by Bathinda SSP Dr Nanak Singh. The suspended officers are assistant sub-inspector Kuldeep Singh and sub-inspector Beera Singh.

In a purported video of the assault, ASI Kuldeep Singh is seen beating Jasbir Kaur, a brick kiln worker, and pulling her hair. Kaur, a resident of Bajakhana area of Faridkot, used to work at RK Bricks kiln owned by Minta Singh and Keshav Singh in Sukhanand village. On Saturday, the police were called in by the owners who alleged that the brick workers had threatened to detain them over unpaid dues.

When ASI Kuldeep Singh tried to take a worker into custody, Kaur reportedly intervened. She was then allegedly assaulted by ASI Singh for obstructing him. Workers also alleged that police officials took workers into custody and beat them up. Kaur was admitted in Civil Hospital in Bajakhana.

DC Bathinda has also asked SDM  Rampura Phul to conduct a probe in this matter and submit a report within 3 weeks.

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Ludhiana News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Rannvijay Singha and Sunny Leone Give Love Advice
Watch Now
Rannvijay Singha and Sunny Leone Give Love Advice
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement