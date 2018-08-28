Two policemen suspended for allegedly assaulting 70-year-old woman in Bathinda

Two Bathinda policemen were suspended for allegedly thrashing a 70-year-old woman and dragging her by her hair. A departmental inquiry against the Station House Officer of Dyalpura police station was also ordered by Bathinda SSP Dr Nanak Singh. The suspended officers are assistant sub-inspector Kuldeep Singh and sub-inspector Beera Singh.

In a purported video of the assault, ASI Kuldeep Singh is seen beating Jasbir Kaur, a brick kiln worker, and pulling her hair. Kaur, a resident of Bajakhana area of Faridkot, used to work at RK Bricks kiln owned by Minta Singh and Keshav Singh in Sukhanand village. On Saturday, the police were called in by the owners who alleged that the brick workers had threatened to detain them over unpaid dues.

When ASI Kuldeep Singh tried to take a worker into custody, Kaur reportedly intervened. She was then allegedly assaulted by ASI Singh for obstructing him. Workers also alleged that police officials took workers into custody and beat them up. Kaur was admitted in Civil Hospital in Bajakhana.

DC Bathinda has also asked SDM Rampura Phul to conduct a probe in this matter and submit a report within 3 weeks.

