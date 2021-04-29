Two brothers, also cops, clash in Ludhiana, one injured in firing

Officials investigates after two cops open fire at each other in Ludhiana. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)

Two brothers, both posted as assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs) in Ludhiana city police, clashed in Pavittar Nagar of Ludhiana Wednesday, and one of them got injured in firing.

ASI Janak Raj, posted at PAU police station, allegedly opened fire at his brother ASI Vijay Kumar, who was posted with the anti-encroachment wing of Municipal Corporation.

ASI Vijay Kumar, who received bullet injury in his stomach, was admitted at Dayanand Medical College & Hospital (DMCH) and his condition is stated to be stable.

Sub-inspector Neeraj Chaudhary, SHO Haibowal police station, said that ASI Janak Raj opened fire at his brother ASI Vijay Kumar, after both had a heated argument over a family dispute. He added that FIR was registered against ASI Janak Raj under the section 307 (attempt to murder) of IPC and sections 25 & 27 of the Arms Act. He said that the ASI is absconding and is to be arrested. SHO said that there was no firing from Vijay Kumar’s side and the FIR was registered on the statement of their sister Veena.

Police said that the dispute happened after ASI Janak Raj was upset as he was not invited for his niece’s wedding which was scheduled for Thursday. Police further said that as the argument escalated, ASI Janak Raj took out his weapon and opened fire at his brother. Their sister had also reached the spot.

The SHO said that it was still a matter of investigation if the ASI used his service weapon or personal one in the crime.