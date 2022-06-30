Two arrested with illegal weapons bought from MP

The Ludhiana rural police arrested two men and claimed recovery of illegal weapons from them, Wednesday. Police said they had procured illegal weapons from Madhya Pradesh and were planning to secure funds from pro-Khalistan elements abroad. Police said both were influenced by Khalistan ideology via social media.

The arrested accused were identified as Charan Kamal Grewal, native of Fatehpur Barewal Awana village, Rajguru Nagar Ludhiana and current resident of Punjabi Bagh, Khanna; and Bubbly Singh of Patti Dhaliwal Chaajli, Sangrur.

Police said that a 32 bore pistol with six live cartridges were recovered from Grewal and a 30 bore pistol, two magazines and 12 live cartridges were recovered from Bubbly Singh. A Royal Enfield motorbike was also recovered from them.

Ludhiana rural SSP Deepak Hilori said that Grewal had spent some years in Italy where his wife lives.

“However, he returned after his relationship with his wife turned sour. Both had procured illegal weapons from Madhya Pradesh,” said SSP.

“They got radicalised seeing pro-Khalistan content on social media. Their links with pro-Khalistan elements sitting abroad are being probed. We have got their three-day police remand for interrogation,” said SSP.

He further said that Bubbly Singh is a laborer and works part-time as an iron welder. Police sources however said that both accused were planning to hold some pro-Khalistan activities in Punjab and wanted to get noticed by Khalistani operatives sitting abroad so that they could get funds for procuring more weapons etc.

An FIR against both accused was registered under Sections 25/54/59 of Arms Act at Dakha police station.