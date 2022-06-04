Two arrested for ‘selling bones to sorcerers’

The Khanna police on Friday arrested the incharge of a cremation ground and his son, who is the locker operator, for allegedly “selling remains of bodies to sorcerers”. The accused have been identified as Nirmal Singh, a resident of Ravidas Puri in Khanna, his son Jaswinder Singh alias Gogi and an unidentified sorcerer.

Complainant Rinku Lakhia of Krishna Nagar, Khanna, said that his son died in November 2021. “A day after the cremation, they went to the ground to collect his remains. The complainant said that he was shocked to find some bones of his missing. And instead of giving a satisfactory explanation, Nirmal and his son started misbehaving with him,” Lakhia mentioned in the complaint.

Lakhia then decided to catch them red handed so he conducted a sting operation.

“I contacted the accused and asked for some bones in exchange of money. They confessed that they sell them,” he said.