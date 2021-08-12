Punjab: Two arrested for ‘hacking’ NHAI system, ‘was an act of mischief’,’ says SP Khanna

Punjab Police Thursday arrested two persons from Ludhiana for allegedly hacking into the Variable Message Sign Board (VMS) system of the NHAI two weeks ago and flashing derogatory words against Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh, on LED screen installed at Amritsar-Delhi highway in Khanna on July 31.

While the issue had turned political, it being the election year, SP (investigation), Khanna police, Manpreet Singh said, “As per initial probe, it was an act of mischief but interrogation is on. We are checking their financial transactions also to check if they were paid for doing this act.”

The SP identified the accused as Kunal Singla, a native of Moga but currently residing in Ludhiana, and Yogesh Puri alias Ashu of Ludhiana. The arrests were made by a team of Khanna police.

He said Kunal Singla owns a shop that deals in LED screens and had the “technical knowhow”. “He and Yogesh Puri were on way to Ludhiana from Kasauli via Khanna on July 31 and had stopped at a roadside eatery to have dinner when they saw the LED screen on the highway and decided to hack it with the help of a mobile app. Prima facie, they did this mischief for fun but we are interrogating them to find if they had any political affiliations or if they were paid any money to do this act by someone else,” said SP.

He said the accused were arrested on the basis of technical evidences and after tracing the movement of their car captured by the CCTV cameras installed nearby.

Earlier, an FIR was registered under sections 500 (punishment for defamation) of IPC and 67 of the Information Technology Act at Sadar Khanna police station on the complaint of Dharinder Singh, incharge, control room, NHAI (Ambala).

While flashing the derogatory word against Punjab CM, the LED board displayed a message in support of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal which said ‘Chahunda e Punjab Kejriwal di sarkar’. This had led to Congress accusing the Aam Aadmi Party of playing “dirty politics”, even as the main opposition party distanced itself from the message and demanded a probe.