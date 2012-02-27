TVS launches LPG auto rickshaws

TVS today launched LPG auto rickshaws in Ludhiana. The auto is priced at Rs 1.35 lakh and aims to reduce pollution on Ludhiana roads.

Bajajs LPG autos are already running on Ludhiana roads and the entry of TVS is expected to provide competition.

Ashok Sachdeva,dealer of TVS auto rickshaws,said,I have LPG available for the auto rickshaws at my fuel station and the agency is also in the same location,so it is a perfect combination for new auto drivers.

The daily demand for LPG is 20,000 litres in Ludhiana. But the two fuel stations supply only around 6,000 litres.

Sachdeva however added that more fuel stations will be supplying LPG within 6 months and city will be see a reduction in pollution levels.

R C Dubey,sales head north,was also present at the launch function.

