Turban tossed, gheraod, not allowed to ask SAD chief questions: Farmers

HIGH DRAMA ensued at Sarinh village in Ludhiana on Sunday where former deputy CM and SAD president Sukhbir Badal addressed a public rally.

Protesting farmers from Jhamuri Kisan Sabha, Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Naujawan Sabha claimed that they wanted to ask Sukhbir some questions, but the police “gheraoed them for hours” and did not allow them to go inside the venue. They also claimed that police “tossed the turban” of one of the protesters.

The protesters later blocked Ludhiana-Malerkotla road, demanding action against the police.

Professor Jaipal Singh from Jhamuri Kisan Sabha said farmers who went to ask questions to Sukhbir were gheraoed by police for hours and not allowed to enter the venue.

Farmers alleged that when Sukhbir was about to leave the venue and they tried to meet him, police tossed the turban of one of the protesters — Gurupdesh Singh Ghugrana — following which there was a confrontation between farmers and police. Following this incident, farmers blocked Ludhiana-Malerkotla road and protest was lifted after senior police officials assured protesting farmers that justice will be ensured.

Inspector Sukhdev Singh Brar, SHO Dehlon police station, however said that police on duty did not toss anyone’s turban and just stopped some “anti-social elements” from entering the venue. “We did not do lathicharge or used any force. We just stopped their entry inside the venue as it might have created law and order problem. They were not even taken to police station. Some anti-social elements might have taken off their own turbans to create an issue. In name of farmers, many anti-social elements were also there among protesters who might have created trouble,” said the inspector.

Meanwhile, Sukhbir said the next SAD-BSP government would order a probe into “embezzlement of MGNREGA funds by Congress leaders” and that “recovered money would be spent on public works”.

Addressing a gathering in Gill constituency of Ludhiana, Sukhbir alleged that “Congress leaders had misappropriated NREGA funds to the tune of thousands of crores by indulging in bogus billing as well as over charging for tiles, pavers and other construction work”. He said Congress leaders had “opened their one tile and paver factories and were supplying sub-standard material for use in government works…All such misdeeds will be probed and corruption cases will be registered against the guilty”.

The SAD chief said he was also receiving complaints that grain markets had been closed prematurely in the state when the paddy crop had still not been harvested across the state. “This is being done under pressure from the Centre,” he claimed, adding now farmers would be forced to sell at rates below MSP.

He also said that the Congress government was totally oblivious to the spread of dengue in the state. He said dengue cases had crossed the 20,000-mark but nothing was being done to control its spread. “The government is behaving in the same manner as it did during the Covid pandemic during which more than 17,000 Punjabis lost their lives,” he added.

Sukhbir said AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal “was trying to fool Punjabis in the same manner as was done by Capt Amarinder Singh earlier”: “Kejriwal descends on Punjab every fortnight to proclaim a guarantee. It seems he does not trust anyone in the state unit to stand by the guarantee never mind the fact he has also not been able to fulfil any of the promises made to people of Delhi.”

He started the campaign for SAD-BSP candidate from Gill, Darshan Singh Shivalik, with a road show on the Malerkotla road.