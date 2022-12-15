Tributes paid to 1971 Indo-Pak war hero flying officer Nirmaljit Singh Sekhon

Tributes were paid to 1971 Indo-Pak war hero Param Vir Chakra recipient Flying Officer Nirmaljit Singh Sekhon on his martyrdom day, in Ludhiana, Wednesday.

While a wreath-laying ceremony was held at his statue at the district administrative complex which was attended by the deputy commissioner, Punjab education minister Harjot Singh Bains paid tributes to the late officer at his native village Issewal.

Deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik along with AOC Sandeep Chaudhary paid tributes to him by laying wreaths while the Punjab Police and Indian Air Force (IAF) accorded the Guard of Honour. A two-minute silence was also observed during the ceremony.

Nirmaljit Singh Sekhon eventually made the supreme sacrifice in the service of the nation while fighting the enemy. (Express Photo) Nirmaljit Singh Sekhon eventually made the supreme sacrifice in the service of the nation while fighting the enemy. (Express Photo)

Wing Commander Sonia Maithani, additional deputy commissioner Rahul Chaba, SDM Gurbir Singh Kohli besides family members of the martyr were also present.

Born on July 17, 1943, Sekhon was commissioned in the Indian Air Force on July 04, 1967. During the Indo-Pak war of 1971, Srinagar Air Field was attacked by a wave of six Pakistani aircraft on December 14, 1971. Sekhon despite being under attack displayed exceptional flying skills and took off to counter the enemy attack. The officer exhibited extreme courage, valour and determination par excellence to thwart the Pakistani attack and destroyed two enemy aircraft forcing the enemy to return.

Being heavily outnumbered, Singh Sekhon eventually made the supreme sacrifice in the service of the nation while fighting the enemy.

Wing Commander Sonia Maithani, additional deputy commissioner Rahul Chaba, SDM Gurbir Singh Kohli besides family members of the martyr were also present. (Express Photo) Wing Commander Sonia Maithani, additional deputy commissioner Rahul Chaba, SDM Gurbir Singh Kohli besides family members of the martyr were also present. (Express Photo)

Meanwhile, Punjab education minister Harjot Singh Bains called upon the youth to take inspiration from the supreme sacrifice made by our great martyrs to safeguard the unity and integrity of the country.

Advertisement

While presiding over a function organised at Government Senior Secondary School, Issewal to pay homage to Sekhon, Bains said that the officer had laid down his life for the sake of the country and the countrymen would ever remain indebted to him. He said that it was a matter of great pride for all of us that the martyrdom day of the great hero was being observed in a befitting manner. He said that the students must take inspiration from martyrs ‘lives and serve the country with zeal and commitment.

A two-minute silence was also observed during the ceremony. (Express Photo) A two-minute silence was also observed during the ceremony. (Express Photo)

The minister said that such great sons of the soil had sacrificed their lives for emancipating the country from the shackles of foreign imperialism. He said that martyrs were not confined to any religion, community or region as they were the pride of the whole nation and a fountain head of inspiration for the coming generations.

Bains pointed out that the real tribute to our great martyrs was to follow the footsteps shown by them and contribute to the socio-economic growth of the state and the country. He said that India was a country with the highest population of youths in the world and they have a huge responsibility on their shoulders to make India a superpower on the earth. He said that the society, administration, and nation would always be thankful to martyrs who served the country with patriotic fervour to defend its sovereignty.