‘Trend’ of dharnas very old, AAP was also formed out of dharnas, say protesting Punjab farmers

The farmers of Punjab Saturday hit back at the scathing attack launched by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann that they have made a ‘Riwaz’ (trend) of organising dharnas on roads reminding him that the ‘trend’ has been there even during the Anna Hazare’s movement, that led to the birth of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which CM belongs to.

Jagjit Singh Dallewal, president of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Apolitical), reacting to the CM’s statement on Friday, said, “I want to remind the Punjab CM that this ‘Riwaz’ has been continuing for long. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is the outcome of dharnas during Anna Hazare’s movement. Hence an ill-talk about dharnas does not suit the AAP leaders, who had staged dharnas on roads when they were the Opposition in Punjab.” They just need to rewind their memory, he criticized.

Dallewal, Saturday, began fast unto death at Faridkot on NH-54. Accusing the CM of trying to create a rift between farmers and non-farmers, he said, “Now I will sit on hunger strike till our demands are met. I have appealed to the leadership to stay calm if any conflict happens at any place.”

He dared to release the pictures of Sunam MLA Aman Arora and many AAP leaders who sat with the farmers on the roads in 2018 when they organised a dharna in Cheema Mandi in Sangrur. “Now when the protests are against them (the AAP government) they are having a problem. In their own words, it has become a ‘Riwaz’ of politicians (read AAP here) to do politics out of dharnas.”

Dallewal is the president of Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) Sidhpur and him along with several farmers’ groups formed SKM (Apolitical) on July 10 following differences of opinion with some unions in the SKM over their decision to enter electoral politics. SKM, which was an umbrella body of over 30 farmers’ unions that protested against the Central government in 2020 on the Delhi borders, was later riddled with issues of infightings.

All unions who remained to stay away from politics stood with SKM (Apolitical). In Punjab, 15 farmers’ unions are supporting the road dharnas by Dallewal’s SKM (Apolitical).

Dallewal accused the AAP of behaving in the same way as the BJP when the farmers started their historic Delhi agitation against farm laws.

He questioned the AAP leaders for coming to their protest venues in Punjab at Delhi borders when the farmers were sitting on roads for more than a year protesting against three farm laws by the Central Government. “Where had their ideology gone at that time? Anything which doesn’t suit them is bad, otherwise it is good. This is the policy of AAP,” Dallewal said.

The SKM (Apolitical) is protesting against the Punjab revenue department making ‘red entry’ in the land records of farmers who had burnt paddy stubble. Once the farmer’s land is ‘red’ listed he would not be able to take loans against the land or sell it.

Makhan Singh Bhainibaga, a Mansa-based farmer leader, said that though the AAP stated that they would not be strict with farmers as they were not able to give 2,500 per acre compensation to manage the stubble, they are taking action against the farmers.

Bohr Singh, president of BKU Sidhpur- Faridkot district said the protests are currently on in Mansa, Talwandi Sabo, Patiala, Amritsar and so far there are no plans to lift these dharnas.

Dallewal said that any decision on whether to lift the dharnas from roads or not will be taken by SKM. “But we are not sitting happily on roads”.

The other demands of the farmers include pending compensation of damaged cotton crops due to pink bollworm, jobs to the family members of farmers who died during the agitation against farm laws, and discrepancies in compensation being given to farmers on land acquisition for National Highway under the Bharatmala project. The SKM (Apolitical) had been protesting outside the offices of deputy commissioners for more than four months.