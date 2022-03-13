Training civilians, feeding troops: As Indians return, their teachers plunge into war effort

Till around two weeks back, Natalia Kalyniuk took classes on forensic medicine and medical law at the Ternopil Medical National University in western Ukraine. Now, the 37-year-old associate professor makes camouflage nets for the Ukrainian Army and helps arrange medical supplies and food for civilians and troops in the war zone.

“How can we see our home being destroyed and do nothing?” she asks.

With the Russian invasion forcing the return of thousands of Indian students, their teachers in Ukraine, including those in relatively less affected western cities such as Ternopil and Lviv, have plunged into the war effort.

They arrange and supply medicines to war zones, cook for soldiers and civilians, and hold free online and offline medical assistance classes for citizens. Some have even signed up for the army.

Kalyniuk is among the latter group, reporting everyday to her military unit along with her lawyer husband Bodgan Kalyniuk — who is learning to fire anti-tank missiles.

“I have joined of my own will. I leave my kids, aged 10 and 5, home with my mother and pitch in,” she says, before talking of the WhatsApp messages she receives every day from her students — Indians and others – enquiring about her well-being.

“My work includes organising and delivering materials, such as medical supplies, food, camouflage nets and more, according to the needs of soldiers and civilians who are in bunkers in war zones. Many women left Ukraine for neighbouring countries. I can’t leave my husband, or my friends and colleagues who defend our land,” Kalyniuk tells The Indian Express.

With martial law imposed in Ukraine, most universities have declared vacations for students — there is uncertainty over when classes will resume. In the meantime, they have transformed themselves into support centres for the army. Besides providing logistical aid, medical faculty also work in military hospitals and camps to treat injured soldiers and civilians.

Nakonechna Sofia, an associate professor at TNMU’s physiology department, says: “The faculty from clinical departments are mostly doctors who are assisting in treating soldiers. The faculty for theoretical departments, such as mine, are mostly into administrative work such as sorting and packing medicines, cooking food, etc. I know at least four of my university colleagues who have joined the army.” She says her additional diploma in clinical pharmacy is now coming to use as she sorts medicines for the army.

“We are also collecting khaki-colored fabric for weaving camouflage nets for our soldiers. The varsity cafe is now a cooking hub where dumplings called ‘varenyky’ and other traditional food items which can be stored for a longer time, are being prepared for soldiers everyday,” said another teacher, requesting anonymity.

Behind these all teachers’ efforts is a sense of collective will to do their part in a brutal invasion that has taken a heavy human toll.

Says Olena Pokryshko, an assistant professor at TMNU who teaches microbiology, virology and immunology: “The worst thing that can happen during a war is not death but if you can’t help someone in need. Some qualified doctors from our varsity are teaching civilians how to control bleeding, help a wounded person etc.”

Pokryshko, who is partly of Russian descent, adds that these lessons are also being posted online.

At the Danylo Halytsky Lviv National Medical University, too, faculty members offer a free daily course on emergency medical support. There are also counselling services on offer.

Mariana Kurban, associate professor, department of propaedeutic of internal medicine, adds: “We are arranging humanitarian supplies such as medicines and clothes from European countries. Women are cooking meals for the army and refugees. We are supplying relief material to Kyiv and Kharkiv.”

Both Pokryshko and Kalyniuk say they have opened their homes to civilians from eastern cities such as Kharkiv and Kyiv. “I do not remember how many people who came from Kyiv have been living in my house and another flat in the past few days. Their houses have been destroyed by Russians and they are now homeless,” says Kalyniuk.

Pokryshko says: “We all are in one boat now. We are waiting for normalcy — and for our international students to return.”

The varsities are also helping register “city patrol volunteers” who can help guard cities at crucial locations. Lists of faculty and employees willing to donate blood for the army have also been prepared to deal with emergencies.

In the Ternopil university, cardiologist Dr Nadia Yarema guides people online on how patients with cardiovascular disease should take care in times of war.

Help is also coming in from foreign students. Pokryshko says these students are collecting funds back home and trying to send medicines and other supplies.

“My former Iraqi students contacted me to say they collected $11,000. I sent them a list of medical supplies, and they will send them via Turkey. Our students from Poland and India are also helping us a lot. One of our Indian students played the Ukrainian anthem on the harmonium and sent us a video, which we posted on our social media platforms. Some even did not want to return to their countries but went because their parents were worried,” she says

Around 1,700 Indian students are admitted in Ternopil National Medical University, and nearly a thousand in Danylo Halytsky Lviv National Medical University.

Pokryshko recalls trying to help fleeing students, and the difficulties they faced.

“I made a story on Instagram to find all those students who were stuck in Kyiv and then we coordinated on multiple WhatsApp groups to help our Indian students reach the Embassy safely. For the days that students were stuck on the borders, they called me continuously and I almost lost my voice. They were not prepared for the difficulties they faced. They were fighting, crying, feeling cold in the open — and I did not sleep till they weren’t safe,” she says.

For these teachers, resistance continues day after day, underlined by hope.

Says Kalyniuk: “We will protect our people, we will rebuild everything. And I hope that in the near future, I will start travelling again with my students from India to the beautiful places in our country.”