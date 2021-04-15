To speed up vaccination, Moga DC announces honorarium for CHOs, ANMs and ASHA workers

To ramp up the Covid vaccination drive, Moga district administration Thursday announced that community health officers (CHOs), auxiliary nursing midwives (ANMs) and accredited social health activists (ASHA) workers would be given honorarium for meeting a certain target of doses.

Moga Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Hans said that these honorariums would be given at government Health Wellness Centres across the district where vaccination was being done.

If more than 80 doses are given in that centre in a day, the CHO and ANM working there will be given Rs 100 per day and ASHA worker will be given an honorarium of Rs 5 per dose.

He said field-level staff of the health department like CHOs, ANMs and ASHA workers were playing a vital role in achieving the daily vaccination target. He said that the cooperation of elected representatives, local doctors, religious personalities, pensioners etc should be sought to encourage every person above the age of 45 years to be vaccinated.

He also appealed to the people to cooperate with the district administration for the success of ‘Mission Fateh’, launched by the Punjab government.