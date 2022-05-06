To save groundwater, Mann asks farmers to go for alternative crops

Punjab Chief Minister, Bhagwant Mann, on Thursday called upon the farmers to save the air, water and land of Punjab by getting rid of the traditional crop cycle and adopting alternative crops, which take less time and water.

Addressing a gathering at the state level programme to mark the 299th birth anniversary of Maharaja Jassa Singh Ramgarhia at Punjab Agricultural University-Ludhiana, Mann said that he was constantly engaged in brainstorming discussions with agriculture experts to save groundwater for the past several days, as it was an issue that concerned our future generations as well.

Seeking cooperation from people, especially the farmers, Mann said that his government’s intentions were clear — to save Punjab. For doing the same, several major decisions would be taken soon, with the support of farmers, to boost crop diversification. He also said that the government would extend all possible help to those who were adopting crop diversification.

The CM then went on to appeal to the farmers to sow paddy only during the monsoon season so that groundwater could be saved enormously. Mann said it was a collective duty to save this precious natural resource for future generations.

Mann said that Punjab was under the rife of corruption and mafia which would soon be eradicated. He said that the leaders of previous governments were enjoying government facilities for decades, despite losing elections. He said that such leaders are still not ready to give up government facilities.

He said these days when people came to his office to get their works done, it seems like their requests were written in blood. “Previous governments did not leave a single chance to loot the people. Today after 25 years, we have got a government accommodation vacated. Those who have lost elections are not ready to vacate the government accommodations, security and other facilities. They are not ready to leave security and say they having danger ,” said Mann.

Paying homage to Maharaja Jassa Singh Ramgarhia on his birth anniversary, Mann said that he had inherited the legacy of Sikhism, bravery and spirit to fight for the downtrodden.