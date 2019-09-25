To level land cratered in floods, 100 tractors reach Jania Chahal

Farmers of Jania Chahal, Mehrajwal and Chak Wadala, villages which were worst hit by the floods, heaved a sigh of relief Tuesday as over 100 tractors rolled into the area to level land that had caved-in from five to 40 ft during recent floods, thus rendering it unfit for cultivation.

Advertising

The tractors were brought in by Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) member and environmentalist Baba Balbir Singh Seechewal to level the land.

Sarpanch of Jania Chahal, Surjit Singh, said that around 150 acre land of their village needs to be levelled as it has become uneven due to accumulation of sand at some place or caving at other places. In Jania Chahal, the Dhussi bandh had suffered a 500 ft breach.

In Mehrajwal, 18 acre land with the village panchayat needs to be levelled.

“If farmer’s land got damaged what else he will be left with,” said Malkiat Singh, whose seven acres was uncultivable after the recent floods. Jagir Kaur, whose 8 acre land was hit by the same problem, said that free seeds and fertilisers were of no use in such a condition.“We will level entire land in three-four days because the next sowing season of vegetables and wheat would start in October and November months, respectively,” said Baba Seechewal.

Advertising

Major Singh of Jania Chahal village said: “We have 18 acres land in our family out of which four acres land was totally damaged due to floods as it had developed craters as between five to 40 feet deep on two acres of land close to the Dhussi Bandh which needed huge amount of sand to fill it….Today, when a convoy of over 100 tractors reached the village led by Baba Seechewal it gave us hope.”

Baba Seechewal said that a large number of farmers from nearby districts including Moga, Faridkot, Ferozepur, Ludhiana and Kapurthala districts had came with their tractors to help these farmers.

“It is the duty of every one to help doing all possible service,” said Kirpal Singh and Sukhdev Singh, who had come from Faridkot along with their tractors to help these farmers.