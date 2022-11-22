scorecardresearch
Three years after taking Rs 400 as bribe, sarpanch arrested in Ludhiana

After getting a legal opinion, an FIR under Section 7 of Prevention of Corruption Act was filed against the sarpanch at VB police station Ludhiana range.

Although the bribe money was returned to the complainant later, an FIR has been registered now following a complaint against the sarpanch. (Representational Photo)

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Monday arrested the sarpanch of Ladian village in Ludhiana district for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 400 from a village resident in 2019.

Although the bribe money was returned to the complainant later, an FIR has been registered now following a complaint against the sarpanch.

A spokesperson of the Vigilance Bureau said that Amandeep Sharma filed a complaint on anti-corruption helpline that the village sarpanch, Paramjit Singh, had demanded a bribe of Rs 500 from him for attesting a change of address form in 2019. He had further alleged that he had paid Rs 400 to him in two installments in July 2019. However, later the sarpanch had returned the money in the presence of some locals.

The spokesperson added that during verification, the facts were found correct. After getting a legal opinion, an FIR under Section 7 of Prevention of Corruption Act was filed against the sarpanch at VB police station Ludhiana range.

The sarpanch was arrested and will be produced in the court on Tuesday.

First published on: 22-11-2022 at 10:19:50 am
