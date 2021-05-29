Three of family die by suicide in Punjab village, police launch probe

Three members of a family in Kuthala village of Malerkotla district in Punjab committed allegedly died by suicide by consuming sulphas tablets, police said on Saturday.

The deceased have been identified as Amanjot Kaur (19), her mother Sukhwinder Kaur (47), and Harmail Kaur (65). Sukhwinder’s mother.

Amandeep Singh Brar, SP Malerkotla said,”No suicide note has been recovered from the spot, but preliminary investigations reveal that the family may have been suffering from financial distress. Sukhwinder Kaur’s husband, Gurpreet Singh, who had retired from the Army 2-3 years ago had also died about 18 months ago. The family had only one bigha land which had been sold off by Gurpreet when he was alive. After his death, the family was grappling with a constant financial crunch. Amanpreet Kaur had cleared the IELTS exam recently, we have come to know. Hence, an investigation has been launched to find out what forced them to take this decision.”

Police said that the trio most likely consumed the sulphas tablets on Friday night. Sukhwinder’s mother-in-law and her other two minor kids — a 10-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl were also living in the same house and came to know about the alleged suicides on Saturday morning.

“They lived in the other room and hence got to know about the incident only on Saturday morning,” SP Malerkotla Amandeep said.

Viveksheel Soni, SSP Sangrur said, “Investigations are on in this case and we are trying to find out the exact reason for the suicides. Some sulphas tablets have been recovered from the spot. ”