Three lakh flags to be distributed in Ludhiana under Har Ghar Tiranga initiative

Three lakh national flags will be hoisted on houses, government offices and buildings in Ludhiana district from August 13 to 15 under the Har Ghar Tiranga’ initiative to mark the 75th Independence Day, officials said Thursday.

Chairing a meeting to discuss plans to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik said three lakh national flags would be distributed among the people by the district administration. She directed the heads of all the departments to submit department-wise requisitions for flags by Friday to the office of the ADC (rural development).

Malik said distribution centres would also be set up to provide large-sized flags for Rs 25, medium-sized flags for Rs 18 and small-sized flags for Rs 9. She also asked officials of panchayat, civic bodies, police, food supply, revenue, industries and other departments to ensure the active participation of their staff members and residents of the district in the initiative.

She appealed to the public and government employees to hoist flags on their houses. The central government has amended the flag code to allow the national flag to be flown day and night.