Three inmates injured in Ludhiana jail clash

At least three inmates were injured in a clash inside Ludhiana Central Jail, Sunday late.

The injured inmates were brought to the Ludhiana civil hospital for treatment. They alleged that rival inmates had stabbed them with ice picks.

The injured inmates were identified as Chetan, Bobby and Sahil.

Chetan’s family said that they went to the jail to meet him, however there they came to know that Chetan was attacked and he was being taken to the hospital. The family claimed that a group of inmates from Amritsar had indulged in an argument with Sahil on Sunday evening however the matter was resolved amicably following the intervention of jail staff. However the accused nursed a rivalry against him. At around 11: 30 PM on Sunday when Sahil went out of the barrack, the accused assaulted him with Ice picks. Chetan and Bobby came for his rescue but the accused assaulted them too.

The jail staff informed the Division number 7 police about the incident. The police have initiated proceedings to lodge an FIR in the matter. The jail staff are investigating to know how the accused managed to possess ice picks in the prison.