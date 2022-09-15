Three empty gun cartridges found at RSS shakha venue in Ludhiana, case registered

Three empty cartridges of a 32 bore weapon were found Wednesday from Shaheedi Park in Kidwai Nagar of Ludhiana, the police said, adding that an FIR has been registered in this regard.

According to officers, on Tuesday night some miscreants indulged in hooliganism inside the park and one of them may have opened fire. On Wednesday morning, volunteers of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) who reached the spot for their daily shakha meeting recovered the empty cartridges when they were cleaning the premises, they added. Some leftover cake and an empty liquor bottle were also recovered from the spot.

The police have registered a case against unidentified persons under various sections of the Arms Act at division number 3 station. On January 18, 2016, two unidentified persons had opened fire outside the same park.