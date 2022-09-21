scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 21, 2022

Ludhiana: Three days after assault, man, his mother-in-law die; murder charge added

Inspector Gurpreet Singh, SHO, Sadar police station said that section 302 of IPC was added to the FIR.

Three days after alleged assault, a man and his mother-in-law succumbed to their injuries. (File Photo)

Three days after alleged assault, a man and his mother-in-law succumbed to their injuries in Ludhiana, Tuesday. Police said that murder offence was added to the FIR.

The deceased were  identified as Ravi (36) of Satjot Nagar and his mother-in-law Noor Jahan (55).  The police booked their neighbours Gopi Chand, Kiran and Ahmad, who are yet to be arrested.

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of Ravina, wife of Ravi, who said that the accused live in the same labour quarters. On September 17, her husband was consuming liquor outside the room. Chand was also drinking outside his room. Chand nursed rivalry against her husband. He started abusing her husband alleging that he was staring at him. When her husband objected to it, the accused called his two aides Ahmad and Kiran.

The woman added that the accused started assaulting her husband with sticks and iron rods. When her mother Noor Jahan tried to intervene, the accused attacked her too and fled leaving both of them injured. On Tuesday, their condition started deteriorating and they succumbed to their injuries at Civil Hospital.

First published on: 21-09-2022 at 08:19:08 am
