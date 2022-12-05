Three booked for GST fraud in Ludhiana

The Ludhiana police Sunday booked three people for alleged Goods and Services Tax (GST) fraud on the complaint of Punjab excise and taxation department.

The taxation department said that a thorough investigation and scrutiny of new registration applications received through an online portal was conducted in which several anomalies were detected.

An FIR has been registered against three persons for attempting to get registration under GST Act using fake documents and by fraudulent means.

Dr Sumandeep Kaur, assistant commissioner, taxation, Ludhiana-4 zone on whose complaint the FIR has been registered, said that it was observed during scrutiny of registration applications that some unscrupulous elements have tried to use deceptive means to manipulate the online systems to get GST registration for fictitious firms.

The FIR has been registered against Jatinder Kumar Dixit of Uttar Pradesh, Amzad Ali of Bihar and Ajay Kumar of Jagjit Nagar of Delhi. They have been booked under sections 420, 465, 467, 468, 471 of IPC section 11 of CGST Act in the FIR registered at division number 5 police station. Police are yet to make any arrest in the case.