‘Those wearing black turbans not allowed inside Punjab CM event’

Some dairy farmers and other guests who came to attend the event at the Verka plant in Ludhiana Wednesday alleged that police did not allow those who were wearing black turbans to enter. The police, however, said that no such orders were given to officers on duty.

One of the employees of the plant who was also not allowed inside said: “Police said I cannot go inside because I am wearing a black turban…every political party claims that VIP culture will end but then after coming to power, they take a U-turn. So it did for AAP too…”

“They were either turned away or asked to remove black turbans,” alleged another a dairy farmer. A third dairy farmer wearing a black turban also said the same.

Inspector Satvir Singh, Station House Officer, Sarabha Nagar police station, said that no such orders were given to police officers on duty.

Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa appealed to Akal Takht chief to “immediately summon” Mann and make him “tender an unqualified apology to the Sikh community” as a number of farmers were “treated badly” and “not allowed to enter the venue of a function”. He said that “nothing less than that would be acceptable”.

“Only because the farmers were wearing black turbans, they were treated badly by the Punjab police and not allowed to attend the function”, he said.

In a video message, Bajwa said he learnt from social media clips and other reports that “many removed their black turbans in protest and a number of turbans were seen hung on railings”.

Saying that the turban is a symbol of respect given to the community by the tenth Sikh Guru, Bajwa said, “In a free country and in the state where Sikhs are in majority, disrespect of turban is a very serious issue. It is no less than sacrilege.”