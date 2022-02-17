Those raking up Hindu-Sikh issue in Punjab are playing into ISI hands: Manish Tewari

Sri Anandpur Sahib MP and national spokesperson of the Congress, Manish Tewari Wednesday said that those raking up the Hindu-Sikh issue in Punjab are playing in the hands of the ISI.

Addressing a press conference in Ludhiana, Tewari said that people of Punjab have never resorted to sectarian politics and they believe in Punjab, Punjabi and Punjabiyat.

At the same time, he cited his own example, saying he was the only elected Hindu MP from Ludhiana (in 2009) since 1952 and even in 2019 he had been elected from Sri Anandpur Sahib, the birthplace of Khalsa panth.

He said he was proud of being a Punjabi and had never ever come across anyone who would resort to sectarian politics like those who are raking up Hindu-Sikh issue for their own vested interest.

To another question, he said, there should be no politics on turban. “Our turban is too sacred for us to be dragged into politics as it is our honour and dignity”, he said.

Tewari said he had been campaigning for his party candidates in various assembly segments of Sri Anandapur Sahab parliamentary constituency.