Those breaching party discipline will be shown the door: Badal

August 2, 2022 3:05:21 am
A day after Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leaders conducted a meeting in Fatehgarh Sahib demanding a change in the leadership, party president Sukhbir Badal announced that a disciplinary committee was being created in SAD and that anyone breaching the party discipline would be shown the door.
Sukhbir Badal said this on Monday in response to a media query in Abohar where he had gone to meet the farmers in waterlogged villages.
On Sunday, a meeting of Fatehgarh Sahib Akali Dal leaders had taken place in which Baljeet Singh Bhutta, former chairman of zila parishad Fatehgarh Sahib; Sher Singh, former president of Nagar council of Sirhind; Jassa Singh Ahluwalia, former SGPC member; and SAD leader Baltej Singh, among others, participated.
In this meeting the leaders said that SAD was formed by the supreme sacrifice by Panthic leaders.
Subscriber Only Stories
However, in the past many wrong decisions were taken and as a result, the party lost the Sangrur bypoll, said Baljeet Singh Bhutta.
The leaders in that meeting said that people had told the committee – formed by SAD to introspect on the results of assembly election loss and to take feedback from the grassroots level on steps needed to strengthen the party – that change in the organisational structure from top to bottom was a must in order to revive the Akali Dal.
On July 29, Sukhbir Badal dissolved SAD’s entire organisational structure in pursuance of the recommendations of the party’s poll review committee, also called Jhoonda committee.
All bodies, including the core committee, the working committee, the office-bearers, and all other units as well as all wings of the party stand dissolved, according to a party release on July 29.
Sources in the Akali Dal said that while the organisational structure had been dissolved, party president remains the same.
In a clear message to the rebels in the party, Sukhbir Badal categorically said, “Breaching party discipline won’t be tolerated.”
SAD core committee had empowered Sukhbir Badal to “take all the necessary steps for the implementation of the recommendations by the committee”.
While touring Fazilka district’s waterlogged villages on Monday, Sukhbir Badal demanded that the AAP government should allocate special funds to provide immediate relief to farmers whose crops and orchards were destroyed due to rain, besides taking effective measures to drain out floodwaters from the affected areas.
The SAD leader also volunteered to provide motor pumps and pipes to drain out rainwater from 15 villages in Lambi, besides appealing to SAD workers to conduct a drive to spray insecticides in the affected areas to prevent the spread of diseases.
Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox
Reacting to the allegations of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann – during his visit to the flood-affected villages in Muktsar and Fazilka last week – that faulty planning and haphazard execution of anti-waterlogging measures of previous regimes had added to the woes of the farmers of the region, Sukhbir Badal said, “All channels to drain out water that were built during the SAD-BJP regime were a saviour for Punjab as water from these channels flows towards Pakistan.” He alleged that drains and water channels haven’t been cleaned properly by the AAP government and as a result, the flow is very slow.
Sukhbir Badal said, “I have spoken to the district administration and they have told me that no relief has been extended because they haven’t received any direction from the government to date.”
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Ludhiana News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Seven new districts in Bengal — how and why are districts created
Latest News
Those breaching party discipline will be shown the door: Badal
Return fee of SC/ST, women students: HC to Patna universities
Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh receive surplus rain in July, more in next 5 days
Dakshina Kannada killings: Bommai hints at visiting homes of 2 other victims
Cheema: GST mop-up up 24.15%, excise duty 41.23% in first 4 months; Opp says ‘jugglery of figures’
ED calls him ‘direct beneficiary’ of Rs 1 cr, gets Raut’s custody
Covid cases up 260%, deaths more than double in one month
Debate on price rise: Rich-poor divide widened, household budgets in disarray, says opposition
WMD Bill passed by voice vote in Rajya Sabha; Opposition says request for division ignored
PU biophysics dept opens 7-day hands-on training programme
5 Questions | DMK Rajya Sabha MP, P Wilson
After 4 Gujarat youths with high IELTS score fail to speak in English in US court, cops begin probe