This principal gives wings to his students’ dreams

In a country where flying in an airplane remains an unfulfilled dream and a lifelong desire of children coming from families with humble backgrounds, here’s a government school principal from Punjab who is literally giving wings to this wish of his meritorious students.

Three years ago, when Rakesh Sharma joined as the principal of Shaheed Gurdas Ram Memorial Government Senior Secondary School (Girls), in Zira of Ferozepur district, he noticed that the students from this school were not securing merit positions in Class X and XII board results. To boost their morale and motivate them to work hard for making it to the state merit list, he asked them their one wish which he would fulfill if they make it to the merit list. With most of them coming from underprivileged or middle class families, the students expressed they want ‘jahaaz da jhoota’ (airplane travel) if they pass their exams with flying colours.

Agreeing to pay for their air tickets from his own pocket for any destination of their choice within the country, Sharma promised his students that he will fulfill their wish if they work hard and make it to the state merit list. Four girls from the school made it to the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) merit list this year – two each from Class X and XII.

For Bhajanpreet Kaur and Simranjit Kaur – who secured merit rank in Class XII – it was a lifetime experience when they recently went to Goa from Amritsar via plane, thanks to their principal who kept his word and paid for their tickets.

For both girls, it was an educational-cum-leisure tour, as they chose to go to Goa after Bhajanpreet’s project on “Deteriorating Soil Health due to Stubble Burning” was selected for INEX Expo-2022, organised by Goa State Innovation Council on November 18, and won bronze medal at Goa again. Bhajanpreet Kaur, 18, whose father works as a ‘Granthi’ in a local gurdwara, said that for her the flying trip was a dream come true.

“For students like us who come from lower middle class families, it only remains a dream to fly in a plane at least once in our lifetime. I am the only one from my family who got an opportunity to travel in a plane… Had our principal sir not sponsored our tickets, we might not have been able to go to Goa to participate in the national-level contest where my project also won the bronze prize and we got a chance to interact with judges who had come from other countries. Such an exposure for government school students is rare. My father earns around Rs 10,000 a month, and affording an air ticket is not possible for us otherwise,” said Bhajanpreet who had secured 98.4% in science stream in Class XII board exams and is now pursuing BSc physics. Both girls were accompanied by their teacher who went to Goa with them voluntarily. Simranjit Kaur, whose father works as a truck mechanic, said that sitting in a plane and watching earth from sky was a lifetime experience for her. “In our school, students mostly come from very poor families and they haven’t even travelled to Chandigarh or Delhi via train… so travelling in airplane is a dream which mostly remains a dream for life. After our principal sir announced that he will send us on plane if we get our names on the merit list, all of us started working hard to fulfill our wish and to secure a place on the merit list,” she said.

Next, two students from Class X – Shital Sharma and Lakhvir Kaur – who had secured merit positions will be taking a flight for Delhi on December 25 for an educational trip. “Two teachers will be accompanying them and they will be shown education-related sites across the capital. We will also take care of their accommodation and other expenses during the tour,” principal Sharma said.

The school principal said that he decided to take them on air travel after students themselves expressed their wish to fly during ‘Baal Sansad’ (Children’s Parliament) which is held in the school every month to discuss school-related issues. “For children who come from small villages with their parents working day and night to arrange two meals a day, sitting in a plane is not something that happens every day. They said that they want ‘jahaaz da jhoota’ (airplane tour) to which I agreed and told them to work hard and earn their wings. It was just a way to motivate them for better results,” said Sharma.