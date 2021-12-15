‘This is the time for kranti, we are the change people are looking for’

BJP state president Ashwani Sharma on Tuesday said that when the BJP formed an alliance with SAD decades ago, the situations were different. “At that time, Punjab was still coming out from the phase of terrorism. Political alliances are done with a party that is on par. BJP wanted to have communal harmony in the state and also wanted to maintain brotherhood, so the party accepted to contest on 23 seats in alliance with SAD,” he said. Sharma was speaking on Tuesday at BJP’s state-level convention, which was the party’s first big programme organised since June 2020.

The saffron party couldn’t hold any event in Punjab owing to protests against the three farm laws and now that the laws have been repelled and the protests called off, BJP has sounded the poll bugle in the state.

“Our slogan is ‘Nawa Punjab, Bhajpa de naal (new Punjab with BJP). Now the conditions have improved in the state and there is a wind of change, which not only me but even our mandal, ward and booth level workers can also feel. This is a time for kranti (revolution), to write a new history. And people see their future in us as we are the change that they are looking for,” he said, adding that for the first time, BJP will be contesting all the 117 seats in Punjab and we need to change this wave of sentiments into votes.

He added that with Covid and farmers’ agitation, conditions were not favourable to hold rallies. “But I salute the patience of each and every party worker who stayed with the BJP during such a tough time. The last two years saw many conspiracies against us and there were efforts to weaken the communal harmony between the Hindus and the Sikhs, but you all stayed strong like a rock,” he said.

Sharma added, “One needs to understand what our PM Narendra Modi had said on Guru Nanak Devji’s parkash purab that farm laws were pure and were for the welfare of farmers but he could not make a few farmers understand that and hence he repealed the laws in the interest of the nation. Even Akal Takht Jathedar thanked the PM for strengthening the unity of Hindus-Sikhs soon after the PM’s speech. Now we need to keep on working. We need to knock each and every door in Punjab and tell the farmers what Modiji has done for them and what they can expect from us in 2022.”

Punjab affairs in-charge Dushyant Gautam added, “We are a party of farmers and will always remain a party of farmers. Our government has introduced several schemes for farmers such as Kisan credit card, Kisan Samman Nidhi yojana etc. Even during Kisan Aandolan we never stopped caring for the farmers. We introduced a direct benefit transfer scheme to pay farmers despite the resistance by SAD, Congress and AAP.”

Sharma added that around 405 lakh metric tonne (LMT) wheat was purchased by the Centre, of which 132 LMT was from Punjab alone and over Rs 24,000 crores was transferred into the accounts of farmers. “Over 23 lakh farmers of Punjab are beneficiaries of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi yojana, nearly 17 lakh soil health cards have been made, urea was given on subsidy at Rs 1,200 per bag despite the sky rocketing prices in the market. Now a textile park is in the pipeline and plans are on to make Punjab a tourism hub as well,” Sharma said.

State general secretary Dr Subash Sharma said that even Congress members do not believe in the CM’s announcements. “Even PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu questioned the Channi government’s announcements about sand at Rs 25 per foot and cable at Rs 100,” he said.

He also targetted the AAP government and said that “the Delhi CM is busy giving guarantees to the people of Punjab but he still struggling to solve the pollution problem of the capital”. While Delhi teachers are without salaries, he is joining protests of Punjabi teachers.

Sharma added that the people of Punjab are tired of mafias, drugs, sand, liquor and transport. “In short, these people are fed up with the SAD, AAP and Congress. We assure them a ‘New Punjab’ that is mafia mukt, nasha mukt and corruption mukt,” he said.

Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat added that CM Channi is only a Ghoshna (announcement) mantri. “We have now started campaigning in Punjab and all party workers should be prepared,” said Shekhawat, who is also the BJP election in-charge of Punjab.

Meanwhile, around 100 people joined the BJP on Tuesday and it included retired police officers, industrialists, leaders from SAD etc. The BJP president claimed that more will be joining the party in the coming days.