Third surge red-flag: Not just Covid cases, critical patients too rising in Punjab

As Covid cases rise in poll-bound Punjab, a major concern is the increasing number of patients on oxygen, ICU (Level 3) and ventilator support.

As per state’s Covid bulletins, on January 1, only 23 patients were on ventilator support in Punjab, which reached to 304 by January 10. However, by January 17, this number has increased to 698.

The patients on Level 3 (very critical, ICU) support were 8 as on January 1 which increased to 85 on January 10 and further to 176 on January 17.

There was no patient on ventilator support on January 1, while on January 10, this number reached 12 and further touched 41 as on January 17.

From January 10-January 17, a total of 101 Covid deaths have happened in Punjab out of which 76 have were recorded between January14-January 17.

According to the medical bulletin of Punjab government, on January 17, a total of 20 patients died due to Covid in Punjab, while 13 had died on January 16. However the number of deaths stood at 22 and 21 on January 15 and 14, respectively.

The Omicron-driven surge began around year-end with 332 cases on January 1, which then touched 3,969 on January 10 and clocked 6,656 on Monday (January 17).

On Monday, maximum cases were reported from Jalandhar which were 1,279 followed by Ludhiana at 1,041. Mohali reported 702 cases followed by Amritsar at 555, while Hoshiarpur and Bathinda recorded 542 and 337 cases, respectively.

Two deaths each were reported from Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Mohali, Moga and Amritsar, while 3 from Bathinda. Pathankot reported one death as on Monday while maximum deaths were reported from Patiala (4) on Monday.