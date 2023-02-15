Third staffer booked in a week: Ludhiana Borstal jail counsellor arrested for supplying drugs to inmates

In the third such case of a jail staffer allegedly supplying drugs and banned products to inmates, the Ludhiana police Wednesday arrested a counsellor posted at Borstal Jail.

It was alleged that the counsellor, Lachhman Singh, was supplying psychotropic drugs to inmates after taking money through digital payment modes. Earlier this week, two jail warders of Ludhiana Central Jail were booked for supplying drugs inside jail to inmates.

According to the latest FIR, Lachhman Singh has been posted at Ludhiana Borstal Jail to counsel inmates hooked to drugs and was booked after two inmates revealed they transferred him money via Paytm. He has since been arrested and produced in court on Wednesday.

Anu Malik, Assistant Superintendent, Borstal Jail, said that on February 6, a check was conducted in barrack number 3 when a phone was recovered from two inmates – Ranvir Singh and Rajkumar. During their interrogation, it was further found that they had transferred money to Lachhman Singh to procure banned medicines and other products. Some messages exchanged between the counsellor and the inmates were also found in the phone, said Malik.

Malik added that Lachhman was posted as counsellor at Outpatient Opioid Assisted Treatment (OOAT) clinic which is run for drug addict inmates. “However, we found evidence from his phone that he used to take money from inmates and provide them with medicines,” said the officer. An FIR in the case was registered under the Sections 7, 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act at division number 7 police station.

Inspector Satpal Singh, Station House Officer (SHO) division number 7 police station said, “He is claiming that the medicines being provided to the addicts were not good enough so he used to give them better quality medicines in exchange of money. We are probing the case”.

On February 14, police had booked Ludhiana Central Jail warder Harpal Singh for allegedly supplying mobile phones, tobacco, heroin and intoxicant powder to inmates. He was booked under the Sections 42, 45, 52-A of Prisons Act and 20, 21, 61, 85 of the NDPS Act.

On February 10, police had booked another Central Jail warder Deepak Kumar after recovery of six mobile phones and 25 packets of tobacco from four inmates. He was booked under Section 52 A (1) of the Prisons Act.