‘Thikriwala girls school to be converted into nursing college’

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday announced to convert existing girls school at Barnala’s Thikriwala village – native village of Praja Mandal movement leader Baba Sewa Singh Thikriwala – into a nursing college.

The CM, who was at Thikriwala village to participate in the 89th death anniversary of Baba Sewa Singh Thikriwala, said that it will be a befitting tribute to the great martyr who sacrificed his life at the altar of the motherland. He said that this will enable the girls of the region to excel in the medical field. It will also open new vistas of employment for them and usher in a new era of unprecedented development, Mann said.

The CM exhorted the people to follow the ideals of public service set by Thikriwala in his life. He said Thikriwala waged a relentless battle against the aristocracy and steered the country towards freedom.

Mann urged the people to follow in the footsteps of the great martyr in the fight against modern day imperialism in the form of dynastic rule.

Slamming the successive previous governments for “plundering” the money of the state, the CM said no development took place in Punjab, yet the leaders claimed that the state exchequer was empty.

Ironically, these governments did not take a single step for the welfare of the public but “looted” the taxpayers’ money, he said.

“Due to the greed of these leaders, Punjab suffered serious setbacks,” he said.

On former Congress leader Manpreet Singh Badal, who joined the BJP on Wednesday, Mann said the former finance minister used to claim that the state’s coffers were empty and he will now empty the coffers of the saffron party.

Mann said the state government is focusing on imparting quality education to children of the state and soon a school of eminence will be set up to enable the students of government schools compete with their convent-educated peers.

The state will soon be leading the country in the field of education, health and employment, he said.