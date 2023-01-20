scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 19, 2023
Advertisement

‘Thikriwala girls school to be converted into nursing college’

The CM exhorted the people to follow the ideals of public service set by Thikriwala in his life. He said Thikriwala waged a relentless battle against the aristocracy and steered the country towards freedom.

Bhagwant Mann, Punjab government, Thikriwala, Punjab news, Chandigarh, Indian Express, current affairsMann urged the people to follow in the footsteps of the great martyr in the fight against modern day imperialism in the form of dynastic rule.
Listen to this article
‘Thikriwala girls school to be converted into nursing college’
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday announced to convert existing girls school at Barnala’s Thikriwala village – native village of Praja Mandal movement leader Baba Sewa Singh Thikriwala – into a nursing college.

The CM, who was at Thikriwala village to participate in the 89th death anniversary of Baba Sewa Singh Thikriwala, said that it will be a befitting tribute to the great martyr who sacrificed his life at the altar of the motherland. He said that this will enable the girls of the region to excel in the medical field. It will also open new vistas of employment for them and usher in a new era of unprecedented development, Mann said.

The CM exhorted the people to follow the ideals of public service set by Thikriwala in his life. He said Thikriwala waged a relentless battle against the aristocracy and steered the country towards freedom.

Mann urged the people to follow in the footsteps of the great martyr in the fight against modern day imperialism in the form of dynastic rule.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- January 19, 2023: Learn about Annual Status of Education Report...
UPSC Key- January 19, 2023: Learn about Annual Status of Education Report...
How a birthday gift to a friend led Mumbai police to 2 thieves who had ev...
How a birthday gift to a friend led Mumbai police to 2 thieves who had ev...
First ASER survey after pandemic frames the disruption in learning, and i...
First ASER survey after pandemic frames the disruption in learning, and i...
ASER 2022: Post-Covid, student enrolment at record high, but big dip in l...
ASER 2022: Post-Covid, student enrolment at record high, but big dip in l...

Slamming the successive previous governments for “plundering” the money of the state, the CM said no development took place in Punjab, yet the leaders claimed that the state exchequer was empty.

Ironically, these governments did not take a single step for the welfare of the public but “looted” the taxpayers’ money, he said.

“Due to the greed of these leaders, Punjab suffered serious setbacks,” he said.

Advertisement

On former Congress leader Manpreet Singh Badal, who joined the BJP on Wednesday, Mann said the former finance minister used to claim that the state’s coffers were empty and he will now empty the coffers of the saffron party.

Mann said the state government is focusing on imparting quality education to children of the state and soon a school of eminence will be set up to enable the students of government schools compete with their convent-educated peers.

The state will soon be leading the country in the field of education, health and employment, he said.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 20-01-2023 at 02:29 IST
Next Story

Transport minister conducts surprise check at bus stand

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 19: Latest News
Advertisement
close