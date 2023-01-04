scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 04, 2023

Thieves target CID office in Ludhiana, flee with fans, water pump

A local police officer said that it was shocking that thieves have now started targeting offices of Punjab Police without any fear.

The CID force comes under the Intelligence wing of Punjab Police, with each district having an office.
Thieves target CID office in Ludhiana, flee with fans, water pump
Some thieves managed to enter the Crime Investigation Department (CID) office of Punjab Police’s intelligence wing in Ludhiana and they fled after allegedly stealing some articles.

In his complaint, Sant Ram, who works as the caretaker of the CID office in Civil Lines area, told police that he had gone on leave on December 23 and when he returned on January 1, he found that the rear wall of the office premises was damaged. When he went inside, he saw that three ceiling fans, a table fan, two iron pipes and a water pump were also missing.

An FIR was registered against four suspects — Kaka, Mani, Bobby and Vijay— on the basis of Ram’s complaint under the sections 380 and 457 of IPC at division number 8 police station.

The CID force comes under the Intelligence wing of Punjab Police, with each district having an office.

