Theft accused escapes from Ludhiana jail

A 38-year-old accused in a theft case escaped from the premises of Ludhiana Central Jail on Tuesday after biting the hand of the cop accompanying him, and freeing himself to escape. The accused was being taken to be lodged inside jail when he escaped. He was yet to be lodged inside barracks when incident happened near jail canteen in outer premises.

Additional DCP-4, Rajvir Singh Boparai, said that the accused Charanjit Singh alias Soni (38) from Sawaddi Kalan was arrested by Ludhiana Rural (Jagraon) police in a theft case on Monday. He was brought to Ludhiana Central Jail Tuesday after court ordered judicial remand. He was yet to be taken inside the barracks when he complained of severe stomach ache and said that he needed to use the washroom. As he was taken to the washroom near the jail canteen, he pushed the cop accompanying him, bit on his hand and escaped. Jail Superintendent Shamsher Singh said: “There is no lapse on part of the jail staff here as he was yet to be lodged inside barracks. The escorting cop had just brought him inside jail premises when he started complaining of stomach ache and asked to go to the washroom. Then he pushed the cop aside and bit on his hand. A part of the outer wall near the jail canteen is missing and yet to be constructed from the spot where he managed to escape.”

SSP, Ludhiana Rural, Varinder Singh Brar, said that the accused was booked for trespassing and theft for stealing some television sets on Monday and FIR was registered at Jagraon Sadar police station.

