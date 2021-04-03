The day Abohar MLA was attacked, another BJP leader addressed farmers, promised to raise their voice

A WEEK after BJP’s state vice president Parveen Bansal was gheraoed by farmers in Barnala when he had gone to address mediapersons, his video addressing the farmers surfaced in social media where he is seen expressing grief over the death of over 300 farmers in morchas.

Bansal had gone to Barnala on March 27, the same day when Abohar MLA Arun Narang was attacked in Malout. After he was gheraoed by farmers for about four hours, he finally asked farmers that he wanted to express his views. Speaking about the incident, Bansal said, “As I listened to their speeches the whole day while sitting inside, I realised their pain….before farm laws were passed, we were all together.. It is a fight for policies.. so, I requested them that I wanted to address them and I am thankful that they allowed me to do so. Dharna was near SSP’s office Barnala.”



Bansal , while addressing the farmers, had said, “I am in grief over the death of over 300 farmers during protest against farm laws..They were someone’s brother, father, sister or mother..I am expressing grief with all those families. I could feel your pain as I was sitting inside the whole day and I was listening to your speeches. I assure you that I will express your opinions with an equal grief before our higher authorities. I am aware that you all are protesting against farm laws. You all are unhappy with these laws and 11 meetings have also taken place with the Union government for the same. I am a small worker of the party but yes, I can definitely raise your voice before higher authorities. ”

While talking with The Indian Express, he said. “They are our own So, I went to them and had a word with them and after that they allowed me to move out of that place where they had gheraoed me since morning. I had wanted to talk to them since morning but finally they agreed that I can address them late in the afternoon.”

He added,” I spoke to them in a cordial environment and later I came back.”



Narain Dutt from Inqlabi Manch, who leads dharna at Barnala railway station, said, “Yes, he spoke and condoled the death of farmers..He expressed sympathy with farmers. What else a farmer wants. He wants to be treated with compassion and respect, but most BJP leaders misbehave with us, use inciting words to create tension. We repeatedly speak in our speeches that at least Punjab BJP should understand pain of farmers and rather than confronting with us, they should raise our matter before their higher authorities. “