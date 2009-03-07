Tewari raps govt for failure on power front

Manish Tewari,national spokesperson of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) today criticised SAD-BJP government in the state for its failure to provide electricity to the people,particularly in the rural areas. He said the government had virtually pushed the state into the darkness.

Addressing a series of public meetings in Hambran,Pandhori,Sidhwan,Mulapur,Partapsinghwala,Sidwan and Talwandi Khurd villages,Tewari pointed out it was for the first time in the history of the state that power cuts had been introduced during the winters. And these were not ordinary power cuts,as they lasted for six to nine hours,he said adding there was no hope of the power situation improving in the coming summer.

Tewari said the SAD-BJP government had rolled back all the good policies of the previous Congress government led by Capt Amarinder Singh. He said people across the state were surprised as to why was the SAD-BJP government discouraging investment. He said it was trying to reap the harvest of the projects started during the previous Congress regime.

The AICC national spokesperson pointed out this government had even failed the farmers and it was the Congress government at the centre,which had provided massive hike in the MSP of wheat and paddy. This government has not been able to provide adequate power to the farmers,what to speak of giving them other benefits,Tewari said adding the people were too were disillusioned with the government and were itching to teach the government a lesson.

Prominent among those who addressed the meetings included Milkiat Singh Dakha,Darshan Singh Birmi,Manjit Singh Hambran,Manjit Singh Barowal,Major Singh Mullapur and others.

For all the latest Ludhiana News, download Indian Express App