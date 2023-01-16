Teachers to boycott exam evaluation duty today, closure of colleges on Jan 18

The Non-Government Aided College Management Federation (NGCMF), Principals’ Union, , (PCCTU) and Private Unaided Colleges Union announced Sunday that they will be boycotting exam evaluation duty on Monday (January 16) and all colleges will remain closed across state on January 18, in protest against ‘the oppressive attitude of Punjab government, secretary higher education and DPI colleges.’

Dr Chamkaur Singh, president, Ludhiana district, PCCTU, said that the agitation was ‘against the arbitrary decision of the Punjab government to implement the centralized college admission portal of the Punjab government, tampering with the service rules of teachers including reducing the retirement age to 58 years, increasing the grant in aid schemes share from 75% to 95 % for all the aided staff and converting self financed posts in aided colleges to grant in aid posts.’

He said that these issues were discussed in detail in the meeting of the Joint Action Committee of unaided colleges and the decision to boycott marking duty and to keep colleges closed on January 18.

Singh said that the colleges and universities in Punjab come under UGC and according to UGC the age limit of teaching staff is 60 years, which the Punjab government is aiming to decrease to 58 years. He said government gives 95% grant to aided staff, but current government has reduced grant to 75%, thereby making it difficult for many aided to manage finances.