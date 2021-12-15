Teachers protest at Channi event venue, he says, ‘doesn’t matter, am doing good work’

Wary of the protests that he has been facing at his public rallies, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi was extra cautious Tuesday in Sangrur where he announced from the stage that public should not get deviated by the sloganeering by a handful of people and should instead focus on the works that he has done for them.

Channi was in Sangrur at village Deh Kalan and Ghabdan to lay the foundation stone of a cement plant and medical college, respectively. At Deh Kalan, Cabinet minister Vijay Inder Singla, while concluding his speech, said, “We have come to know that few protesters have come in this pandal who perhaps don’t like some policies of the government. They will raise a few slogans as well. The general public should not get deviated and should concentrate on the programme as this project can generate many employment opportunities”.

Few protesters did raise slogans when Singla was saying this were herded out of the pandal by police personnel in plainclothes. However, there was no use of force.

Later when Channi started his speech, once again the some protesters started raising slogans against the government. They too were taken out of the pandal. Channi said some such protesters reach his events, but it does not matter as he is doing plenty of works for masses.

All the protesters were from teacher eligibility test ( TET) pass unemployed BEd pass association. Sukhjinder Singh, state president of the union, said, “Police took out our members forcibly. During this, turban of our Sangrur unit president Kulwant Singh Longowal also fell off. They were taken to CIA office and were not released till the time CM left for another function at Ghabdan village”.

At Ghabdan, where foundation stone of a medical college was to be laid, ETT test pass unemployed teachers association had gathered to protest against the CM. It was learnt that local authorities had assured them to arrange a meeting with CM after the function

“However no meeting took place. The teachers protested but the CM had left by that time,” Sukhjinder said.

CM targets SAD, AAP

In his address, Channi said that the century old party SAD has been brought into disrepute by the Badals and Bikram Singh Majithia with drugs, sacrilege and corrupt practices. “Akali Dal cannot revive till Sukhbir and Majithia are at the helm,” he said.

The CM termed the present time as that of a ‘Yug Parivartan’ in Congress when the power has actually come into the hands of common people thus marking an end to the era of Rajwada Shahi.

He also came down heavily on the Aam Aadmi Party calling them outsiders who have no knowledge of Punjab and its cultural ethos.

In an indirect reference to AAP state president Bhagwant Mann, the CM said development cannot be carried out merely by enjoying joyrides in the auto-rickshaws with the outsiders.