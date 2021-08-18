Teacher immolates self, leaves behind suicide note

A private school teacher allegedly immolated herself at her residence in New Kundanpuri area of Ludhiana Tuesday.

Police said that she sprinkled kerosene oil on herself and set herself on fire at the terrace of her residence. Her elderly mother was inside the house but was unaware of the step taken by her daughter.

Police said that the victim, Asha Rani (46), was a teacher at a private school. Her brother and father had died. She used to live with her elderly mother and was unmarried.

According to police, she has left behind a note saying she was ending her life as she was depressed and unhappy. Police said she did not mention any other reason for taking the extreme step. However, she also expressed her feelings for elderly mother in the note.

Some of the neighbours who saw the woman engulfed in flames, rushed to her house and raised the alarm. They also doused the flames but the woman had died.

Sub-Inspector Rajinderpal Singh, SHO, Division number 8 police station said that the police are investigating to know the reason that forced the victim to take the extreme step. As of now, inquest proceedings under Section 174 of CrPC have been initiated.

“The body of the victim has been sent to the civil hospital for postmortem,” SHO said.