Tax evasion cases against Capt, son: I-T dept concludes arguments

Days after submitting additional evidence in the alleged income tax evasion cases filed against Punjab CM Amarinder Singh and his son Raninder Singh, the Income-Tax department Tuesday concluded arguments in the Ludhiana court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Sumit Makkar.

The next date of hearing is now on July 22 when the court might decide on summoning the accused — Capt Amarinder Singh and his son Raninder Singh, said the I-T department counsel, who is complainant in the cases.

“We have concluded our arguments today and now the court will decide on summoning both accused,” said Rakesh Gupta, counsel, I-T department.

In the written orders passed on May 20, the court had allowed the submission of additional documents in the cases after the I-T department had moved application under Section 311 of the CrPC. Subsequently, additional evidence was submitted on July 5.

Amarinder and Raninder Singh were booked in three cases filed by Income-Tax department for allegedly amassing wealth in foreign countries and then concealing information to evade income tax.

Gupta said that the attested documents received from competitive authorities from abroad were submitted for as additional evidence for consideration in the court in all the three cases against Amarinder Singh and his son.