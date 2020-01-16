Taksalis have a question for Sukhbir: What’s your contribution to Akali Dal

Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa said, ”He was talking about my winning record and he said that I won only once in 30 years. But he did not say that I became MLA as well for four times.” (File) Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa said, ”He was talking about my winning record and he said that I won only once in 30 years. But he did not say that I became MLA as well for four times.” (File)

REACTING SHARPLY to SAD chief Sukhbir Badal’s Maghi Mela speech in which he directly targeted SAD rebels and even questioned their winning record, party rebels on Wednesday questioned Sukhbir’s contribution that made him rise to the post of Punjab’s deputy CM and Akali Dal chief. Rajya Sabha MP Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, who was in Sangrur Wednesday, said,”He was talking about my winning record and he said that I won only once in 30 years. But he did not say that I became MLA as well for four times. In addition to this, he needs to reveal as to who were the persons responsible for my losses.”

He added,”I have a list of my contributions to Akali Dal, participation in morchas, going to jail. Recognising that contribution, party had given me designations. But I want to ask Sukhbir Badal about his contribution to Akali Dal..because of which he was made a Union Minister after becoming MP for the first time and Deputy CM later on.. He needs to revreal what work he has done due to which he was made SAD president. He is son of Parkash Singh Badal. That’s it.”

SAD Taksali leader Sewa Singh Sekhwan also responded to Sukhbir’s speech where he stated that Sekhwan had won an election only once in 30 years. Sekhwan said, ”I had won twice and not once. But that aside, I never said that we were not given due respect in Akali Dal. It was given. But when our ideas differed, when we started raising questions about wrongdoings, then we were called a B-team of the Congress. They have degraded the importance of Akal Takht. SAD used to be Shaheedan Di Jathebandi, but now the leader is focusing on ruling. Akali Dal has now become Badal Dal.”

Sekhwan too questioned Sukhbir’s contribution and added,”Sukhbir said that party gave us due honours. They did no special favours to us. It was given because of sacrifices of my father and our entire family. My father went to jail more times than former CM Parkash Singh Badal. The list of struggles is long. Sukhbir needs to tell what sacrifice he made to become SAD president. What is the contribution of his wife Harsimrat Badal and brother-in-law Bikramjit Singh Majithia. Jaddon kaum da raja beopari ho jave..janta nu insaaf nahi mil sakda (when the monarch becomes a businessman, people cannot hope for justice).”

Meanwhile, Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa said Wednesday that he will be in Delhi where panthic organisations will honour him on January 18. Dhindsa’s Delhi trip is to garner support of panthic organisations ahead of Delhi polls.

