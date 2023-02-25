Taiwan man’s bag with laptop, iPad stolen from Ludhiana Auto Expo

An unidentified man stole a bag of a Taiwan national at Mach Auto Expo 2023, which is underway at Exhibition Centre on GT road, Ludhiana.

The bag contained laptop, passport, iPad and other documents. An FIR was registered on the statement of Dinkar Thakur, who told police that Wei Hsin Chuang, had come to Ludhiana from Taiwan to take part in the machine tools and automation Expo.

On Friday, when Chuang was showing machines to businessmen at his stall at the exhibition, some unknown people took away his bag.

He said that he had kept his bag on the chair and after a few minutes, when he checked his bag was stolen. He immediately informed the organisers of the exhibition who then informed police.

ASI Karnail Singh, who is investigating the case, said that while scanning CCTV cameras they saw a man steal it and hide it under his coat. An FIR under Section 397 of IPC was registered at Sahnewal police station against unidentified miscreant.